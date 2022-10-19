Landslide Kills at Least 5 People in Philippines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) At least five people died in the Philippines due to a landslide in the Bukindon province, while the search for four missing people is underway, Philippine media reported on Wednesday.

The tragedy occurred on Monday in the city of Malitbog, where people were trapped under a layer of land and stones, the Inquirer newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the search and rescue efforts are complicated by the fact that floods and landslides are still ongoing, threatening employees of the services involved in the operation.

Local authorities do not exclude that the disaster could affect more than 200 people, while only 68 were moved to an evacuation center.

Philippines is often subject to landslides due to heavy rainfalls and typhoons. Last month, the Noru (Karding) typhoon caused landslides and destroyed over 410,000 acres of harvest across the country.