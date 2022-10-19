UrduPoint.com

Landslide Kills At Least 5 People In Philippines - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Landslide Kills at Least 5 People in Philippines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) At least five people died in the Philippines due to a landslide in the Bukindon province, while the search for four missing people is underway, Philippine media reported on Wednesday.

The tragedy occurred on Monday in the city of Malitbog, where people were trapped under a layer of land and stones, the Inquirer newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the search and rescue efforts are complicated by the fact that floods and landslides are still ongoing, threatening employees of the services involved in the operation.

Local authorities do not exclude that the disaster could affect more than 200 people, while only 68 were moved to an evacuation center.

Philippines is often subject to landslides due to heavy rainfalls and typhoons. Last month, the Noru (Karding) typhoon caused landslides and destroyed over 410,000 acres of harvest across the country.

Related Topics

Died Philippines Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

2 hours ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.