Landslides, floods claim 51 lives amid Bolivian rainy season

LA PAZ, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) -- Floods and landslides caused by heavy rains have claimed 51 lives in Bolivia since November, said Deputy Minister of Civil Defence Juan Carlos Calvimontes on Tuesday.

The official said that rains have affected 43,571 families in the South American country, putting its nine departments on alert.

"These figures give us an insight into the severity of the phenomenon in the country," Calvimontes said, highlighting the humanitarian crisis Bolivia is facing due to the rains and resulting natural disasters.

The rainy season in Bolivia usually begins in November and lasts until March, with greater intensity during January and February.