Open Menu

Landslides, Floods Claim 51 Lives Amid Bolivian Rainy Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Landslides, floods claim 51 lives amid Bolivian rainy season

LA PAZ, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) -- Floods and landslides caused by heavy rains have claimed 51 lives in Bolivia since November, said Deputy Minister of Civil Defence Juan Carlos Calvimontes on Tuesday.

The official said that rains have affected 43,571 families in the South American country, putting its nine departments on alert.

"These figures give us an insight into the severity of the phenomenon in the country," Calvimontes said, highlighting the humanitarian crisis Bolivia is facing due to the rains and resulting natural disasters.

The rainy season in Bolivia usually begins in November and lasts until March, with greater intensity during January and February.

Related Topics

Alert Bolivia January February March November Rains

Recent Stories

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

20 minutes ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

54 minutes ago
 PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

1 hour ago
 I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

4 hours ago
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

13 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

13 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

13 hours ago
 Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

13 hours ago
 Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train ..

Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings

13 hours ago
 SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' ..

SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

13 hours ago

More Stories From World