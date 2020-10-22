Landslides Hit Indonesian Coal Mine, Leaving 11 People Killed - Regional Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Landslides have hit a coal mine in the western province of South Sumatra, killing 11 people, a regional official told the Xinhua news agency on Thursday.

According to Iriansyah, the head of the operational and emergency unit of the Provincial Disaster Management Agency, the incident took place in the village of Tanjung Lalang, located in South Sumatra's Muara Enim district.

"The eleven miners were buried in a depth of about eight meters [over 26 feet]. The coal mine is classified as a traditional mine," the official said.

Iriansyah added that all the bodies had been retrieved from the hit mine after heavy machinery equipment had been delivered to the site.