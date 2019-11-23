UrduPoint.com
Landslides In West Of Kenya Kill 37, Weather Conditions Hamper Rescue Efforts - Reports

Sat 23rd November 2019 | 08:53 PM

A total of 37 people have been killed in landslides in the west of Kenya, with more victims feared to have been buried in a mass of earth collapsed after heavy rains, local media reported on Saturday, citing the affected county's authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) A total of 37 people have been killed in landslides in the west of Kenya, with more victims feared to have been buried in a mass of earth collapsed after heavy rains, local media reported on Saturday, citing the affected county's authorities.

The landslide hit West Pokot County on Saturday following a night of rainfalls.

Bodies of the 15 victims have been recovered, while the search for the other 22 is still underway, the Citizen tv channel reported, citing West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello.

The Kenyan government reportedly announced that military and police helicopters had been dispatched to the area for search and rescue operations but bad weather hampers the efforts.

Local authorities, in turn, told the broadcaster that there were other people remaining unaccounted for.

