Landslides kill 3 in western Indonesia

At least three people were killed and two others went missing after landslides hit houses in west Indonesia's North Sumatra province on Thursday night, local media reported Friday

JAKARTA, Aug. 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) --:At least three people were killed and two others went missing after landslides hit houses in west Indonesia's North Sumatra province on Thursday night, local media reported Friday.

Heavy rains have pounded the province's Karo district in the past few days, triggering the deadly torrent.

Head of the Medan Search and Rescue Agency Toto Mulyono said on Friday that the three victims were found dead after being buried beneath mud and rocks.

"Rescuers are still searching for two more people buried by the landslides," he told the local media.

Four people have reportedly managed to survive the disaster.