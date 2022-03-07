UrduPoint.com

Lanterns Light The Way As Basel Carnival Comes Back

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Lanterns light the way as Basel carnival comes back

Revellers in fancy costumes lit up the freezing streets of Basel in the early hours of Monday as Switzerland's biggest carnival returned for the first time since 2019

Basel, Switzerland, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Revellers in fancy costumes lit up the freezing streets of Basel in the early hours of Monday as Switzerland's biggest carnival returned for the first time since 2019.

The three-day event, which is one of the best-known carnivals in Europe, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But tens of thousands of people were out in the streets of Switzerland's third-biggest city before dawn to see the "Morgenstreich" lantern-lit procession get things back with a bang.

At 4:00am the city lights were turned off and the drum majors yelled "Morgestraich, vorwarts marsch!", giving the forward march order to set off, in the local Basel dialect of German.

The streets were transformed into a river of painted lanterns, colourful masks and creative costumes flowing through the northern city to the sound of pipes and drums.

The world's biggest Protestant carnival, which features on UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list, starts at 4:00am on the first Monday after Ash Wednesday, and lasts for 72 hours.

The annual event is dubbed "the three most beautiful days" in the city, which borders Germany and France and straddles the River Rhine.

The reasons why the carnival takes place a week later in Basel than in other cities in Switzerland and Germany have been lost over the centuries.

It is not known how far the Basel carnival dates back. A devastating earthquake in 1356 destroyed the city's archives, and the earliest document referring to the carnival dates from 1376.

There were fewer large lanterns this year than would normally be seen, as the green light for the 2022 carnival came late, meaning that not all the parading groups had time to get ready.

Some presented the lanterns they had prepared for the cancelled 2020 edition.

Though Switzerland has lifted almost all of its Covid-19 restrictions, the virus has not gone away.

The carnival's traditional big parades on Monday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon have nonetheless been cancelled this year.

2020 marked the first time in around a century that the carnival had been called off -- the last time was due to the Spanish flu pandemic.

Related Topics

Century Earthquake World Europe France German Germany Basel Switzerland March 2019 2020 Event All From

Recent Stories

Simulation lab to be set at RMU costing Rs 550 mln ..

Simulation lab to be set at RMU costing Rs 550 mln

3 minutes ago
 Shibli Faraz urges need for efficient appliances i ..

Shibli Faraz urges need for efficient appliances in country

3 minutes ago
 Stocks plunge, oil and metals rocket on Russia sup ..

Stocks plunge, oil and metals rocket on Russia supply fears

3 minutes ago
 Razak hails 'Fatima Group' for Joint Venture with ..

Razak hails 'Fatima Group' for Joint Venture with international firms

4 minutes ago
 CM expresses grief over ex-President Rafique Tarar ..

CM expresses grief over ex-President Rafique Tarar's death

7 minutes ago
 Opposition trying to politically destabilise count ..

Opposition trying to politically destabilise country : Buzdar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>