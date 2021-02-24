Lao authorities continue to monitor border to prevent second wave of COVID-19

Local authorities across Laos continue to implement preventive measures and closely monitor people entering the country to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak

VIENTIANE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Local authorities across Laos continue to implement preventive measures and closely monitor people entering the country to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

People entering Laos especially returning workers will be sent to quarantine centers for 14 days, and the temperature of each person entering the country must be checked, Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Latsamy Vongkhamsao told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday.

A total of 2,335 people has been quarantined at 27 accommodation centers across the country.

The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control urged everyone to continue to regularly wash their hands with soap, and to wear a face mask when going outside their homes and in crowded places. People must also continue to practice social distancing.

As of Wednesday, Laos has tested 111,757 suspected cases with 45 cases testing positive, and 42 patients have recovered.

The other three infected cases are treated in a designated hospital in Lao capital Vientiane.

Laos announced its first two COVID-19 confirmed cases on March 24 last year.