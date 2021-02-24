UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lao Authorities Continue To Monitor Border To Prevent Second Wave Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:29 PM

Lao authorities continue to monitor border to prevent second wave of COVID-19

Local authorities across Laos continue to implement preventive measures and closely monitor people entering the country to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak

VIENTIANE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Local authorities across Laos continue to implement preventive measures and closely monitor people entering the country to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

People entering Laos especially returning workers will be sent to quarantine centers for 14 days, and the temperature of each person entering the country must be checked, Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Latsamy Vongkhamsao told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday.

A total of 2,335 people has been quarantined at 27 accommodation centers across the country.

The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control urged everyone to continue to regularly wash their hands with soap, and to wear a face mask when going outside their homes and in crowded places. People must also continue to practice social distancing.

As of Wednesday, Laos has tested 111,757 suspected cases with 45 cases testing positive, and 42 patients have recovered.

The other three infected cases are treated in a designated hospital in Lao capital Vientiane.

Laos announced its first two COVID-19 confirmed cases on March 24 last year.

Related Topics

Vientiane Laos March

Recent Stories

Nestle to Face Trial in Lactogen Case

2 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Kuwaiti Emir on National, Li ..

3 minutes ago

National Women's Volleyball C'ship rescheduled

1 minute ago

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Abdul Majeed, ..

1 minute ago

England bat first in India Test after making four ..

3 minutes ago

UN labor agency calls for new policy measures for ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.