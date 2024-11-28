Lao capital aims to become green city by 2030

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Laos has unveiled the Green City Action Plan for 2023-2030 in its capital Vientiane, with the goal of transforming the city into a sustainable, climate-resilient, and eco-friendly urban environment by 2030.

The plan focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving waste management, conserving resources, and protecting biodiversity to tackle challenges such as rising pollution, traffic congestion, and climate vulnerability, Lao national tv reported on Thursday.

By 2030, Vientiane aims to become a livable, equitable, eco-friendly city that fosters sustainable economic growth, enhances climate resilience, and improves the life quality for its residents.

Vientiane is experiencing rapid growth. However, this expansion has led to challenges such as rising waste levels, increased road traffic and accidents, pollution, and greater vulnerability to climate change.