Open Menu

Lao Capital Aims To Become Green City By 2030

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Lao capital aims to become green city by 2030

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Laos has unveiled the Green City Action Plan for 2023-2030 in its capital Vientiane, with the goal of transforming the city into a sustainable, climate-resilient, and eco-friendly urban environment by 2030.

The plan focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving waste management, conserving resources, and protecting biodiversity to tackle challenges such as rising pollution, traffic congestion, and climate vulnerability, Lao national tv reported on Thursday.

By 2030, Vientiane aims to become a livable, equitable, eco-friendly city that fosters sustainable economic growth, enhances climate resilience, and improves the life quality for its residents.

Vientiane is experiencing rapid growth. However, this expansion has led to challenges such as rising waste levels, increased road traffic and accidents, pollution, and greater vulnerability to climate change.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Vientiane Laos Gas TV

Recent Stories

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

17 minutes ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

13 hours ago
 Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could thre ..

Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN

13 hours ago
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new a ..

Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid

13 hours ago
 Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

13 hours ago
 PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khybe ..

PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

13 hours ago
 PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading cha ..

PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..

13 hours ago
 Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, aban ..

Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..

13 hours ago
 Protests on significant occasions not a good tradi ..

Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon

13 hours ago

More Stories From World