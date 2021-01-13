UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lao Communist Party Convenes 11th Congress In Vientiane

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 12:06 PM

Lao communist party convenes 11th congress in Vientiane

The three-day 11th Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the country's ruling communist party, was opened at the National Convention Center here on Wednesday

VIENTIANE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The three-day 11th Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the country's ruling communist party, was opened at the National Convention Center here on Wednesday.

The Lao authorities implement various preventative measures against the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of the congress, such as monitoring temperature, requiring wearing face masks and social distancing.

"The Party Congress is the most significant political event in Laos where political and economical reports will be presented. The congress will highlight the achievements made in the socio-economic development over the past five years under the leadership of the party as well as plans to accomplish in the next five years," Vientiane Times reported on Wednesday.

Founded on March 22, 1955, the party was then called the Lao People's Party (Phak Paxaxon Lao) and the first party congress was held in the same year at Ban Nameo in Viengxay district of Huaphan province, some 310 km northeast of Vientiane.

The LPRP convened a party congress every five years and the last congress was held in 2016, resulting in the election of 11 politburo members and 69 party central committee members.

Related Topics

Election Vientiane Same Laos March Congress 2016 Event

Recent Stories

PM reacts to Broadsheet's revelations

27 minutes ago

China to brace for sandy winds

5 minutes ago

CPC Central Committee congratulates Laos on openin ..

5 minutes ago

"A Little Red Flower" continues leading Chinese ma ..

5 minutes ago

Japan to expand virus emergency to seven more regi ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 kills 55 more people during last 24 hour ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.