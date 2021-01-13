Lao communist party convenes 11th congress in Vientiane

The three-day 11th Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the country's ruling communist party, was opened at the National Convention Center here on Wednesday

VIENTIANE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The three-day 11th Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the country's ruling communist party, was opened at the National Convention Center here on Wednesday.

The Lao authorities implement various preventative measures against the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of the congress, such as monitoring temperature, requiring wearing face masks and social distancing.

"The Party Congress is the most significant political event in Laos where political and economical reports will be presented. The congress will highlight the achievements made in the socio-economic development over the past five years under the leadership of the party as well as plans to accomplish in the next five years," Vientiane Times reported on Wednesday.

Founded on March 22, 1955, the party was then called the Lao People's Party (Phak Paxaxon Lao) and the first party congress was held in the same year at Ban Nameo in Viengxay district of Huaphan province, some 310 km northeast of Vientiane.

The LPRP convened a party congress every five years and the last congress was held in 2016, resulting in the election of 11 politburo members and 69 party central committee members.