VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Lao government will work with a Chinese company to study the feasibility of a scheme to reduce greenhouse gas emissions due to deforestation.

A Memorandum of Understanding on a feasibility study to set the initiative in motion, under the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) project was signed between the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and Sichuan Huatou Carbon Sink Development in the Lao capital on Friday, the Lao national tv reported on Tuesday.

If the feasibility study yields the hoped-for results and the proposed project goes ahead, it will generate income from the conservation and management of forests, which will benefit the Southeast Asian country as a whole and people living in the areas where the project is implemented.

If approved, the project will support Laos' obligations under the international convention on climate change and create opportunities for people to participate in the management of forest resources, as well as improve the lives and livelihoods of people in target project areas.