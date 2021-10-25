The Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism has launched the Lao Tourism Recovery Roadmap for 2021-2025, aiming to support the recovery of the tourism sector in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak by promoting domestic travel

VIENTIANE, Oct. 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) --:The Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism has launched the Lao Tourism Recovery Roadmap for 2021-2025, aiming to support the recovery of the tourism sector in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak by promoting domestic travel.

The initiative is supported by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), local daily Vientiane Times reported on Monday.

Speaking at the launch in the capital Vientiane last Thursday, Lao Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Ounthuang Khaophanh, said the scheme will introduce measures to address critical issues in the tourism sector and will be very important for the recovery of tourism in Laos.

The roadmap covered three main policy options, namely to support and promote domestic tourism; establish travel bubbles with countries with low risks; and the greening of tourism for environmental friendliness and for better long-term recovery.