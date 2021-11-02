UrduPoint.com

Lao Govt Mulls Steps To Reopen Country: PM

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 01:20 PM

Lao govt mulls steps to reopen country: PM

Addressing the opening of the National Assembly, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh told members that Laos needs to consider the steps to take to reopen the country, including the start of services on the China-Laos railway

VIENTIANE, Nov. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Addressing the opening of the National Assembly, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh told members that Laos needs to consider the steps to take to reopen the country, including the start of services on the China-Laos railway.

The National Assembly's (NA) ninth legislature began its second ordinary session with a debate on ways to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak and revitalize the economy, which has been severely impacted by the pandemic, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Tuesday.

The prime minister outlined the socio-economic development plan for 2022 at the session on Monday, which seeks to address the country's financial and economic difficulties.

He said the government needs to set out a strategic plan on comprehensive preparations to open up the country, including the start of railway services.

Laos and China have agreed to inaugurate the China-Laos railway on Dec. 2.

International experts say the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to continue and that more potent variants of the virus could develop.

This makes it essential to immunize as many people as possible.

The Lao government expects to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the adult population by the end of 2021 -- a figure that exceeds the original target of 50 percent.

So far, more than 3.28 million people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 44.78 percent of the total, while more than 2.8 million people or 38.38 percent are now fully vaccinated.

The prime minister also said that his administration would continue to promote local and foreign private investment in order to finance large-scale projects such as expressways, trade centers, industrial parks, tourist attractions and hotels.

He promised to make breakthroughs in the development of a digital economy and do more to promote commercial-scale production and services, as well as bolster exports and imports.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Exports China Vientiane Laos Government Million

Recent Stories

Punjab govt to release 860 TLP workers today

Punjab govt to release 860 TLP workers today

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's team cannot afford complacent at any st ..

Pakistan's team cannot afford complacent at any stage during T20 World Cup: Baba ..

14 minutes ago
 India's reports 10,423 new cases, 443 new deaths

India's reports 10,423 new cases, 443 new deaths

27 seconds ago
 BP earnings mixed as energy prices surge

BP earnings mixed as energy prices surge

7 minutes ago
 Mongolia logs more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia logs more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 Brandon Lee's sister says actors need gun safety t ..

Brandon Lee's sister says actors need gun safety training

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.