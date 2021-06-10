UrduPoint.com
Lao Gov't Speeds Up Recovery Efforts In Flood-hit Southern Province

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lao government is proceeding with recovery efforts in the southern Attapeu province devastated by a massive flooding in 2018.

The developers of the Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy hydropower dam in Sanamxay district of Attapeu province, some 560 km southeast of the Lao capital Vientiane, are continuing to pay compensation for the damage caused by the flooding and to finance recovery efforts.

Local daily Vientiane Times on Thursday quoted Lao Minister of Labor and Social Welfare Baikham Khatthiya as saying that from July 2018 to May 2021 the Disaster Management Committee had worked with the dam operator to compensate flood victims in Sanamxay district.

The collapse of a dam at the Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy hydropower plant caused a flash flood that wiped out five villages downstream, leaving more than 4,000 people homeless. Several other villages and their inhabitants were also affected.

The Lao government is working with the dam operator to build permanent housing to accommodate the homeless.

The project developers have provided assistance in cash to help with the recovery and rebuilding.

The dam operator is funding the construction of 700 houses for people who were made homeless by the flooding. At present, 505 houses are under construction and it is expected that 182 houses will be complete and ready to be used by the end of 2021.

The company has also provided 42 tons of rice seed for local people to plant this rainy season.

An under-construction dam of the Xe-pian Xe-Namnoy hydropower project, collapsed on July 23 in 2018, unleashing a large amount of water into 13 villages of Sanamxay district, leaving dozen killed and missing.

The dam has been rebuilt and is more structurally sound after construction was supervised by specialist engineers from international energy companies.

All hydropower projects are currently under scrutiny by the government, with officials ordered to inspect all dams under construction and ensure their safety.

