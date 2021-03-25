UrduPoint.com
Lao Health Ministry Alerts People To Remain Vigilant Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:35 PM

Lao health ministry alerts people to remain vigilant against COVID-19

Lao Ministry of Health on Thursday urged authorities and people countrywide to continue their efforts in implementing preventive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Lao Ministry of Health on Thursday urged authorities and people countrywide to continue their efforts in implementing preventive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Lao Ministry of Health, Sisavath Soutthaniraxay, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday it was essential that every person and all relevant authorities strictly abide by the new normal guidelines and rules set by the government.

Sisavath added that the public should avoid leaving home for unnecessary reasons, wear masks when going outdoors or visiting risky places, and frequently wash hands with gels or soaps.

On Wednesday, a total of 3,114 people entered Laos through international border checkpoints. The temperature of each person entering Laos was checked and no one showed signs of fevers.Some 3,168 people have been put under quarantine at 35 accommodation centers across the country, said Sisavath.

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Laos remained at 49 and 45 patients have recovered.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.

