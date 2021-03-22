UrduPoint.com
Lao Parliament Elects Thongloun As New President

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:36 PM

The ongoing inaugural session of the ninth legislature of the Lao National Assembly on Monday morning elected Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, as the country's new president, replacing Bounnhang Vorachit

After assuming the presidency, Thongloun vowed to actively work with the LPRP, the state leaders and the Lao people to create favorable conditions for stability, national economic growth and poverty reduction in the country.

After assuming the presidency, Thongloun vowed to actively work with the LPRP, the state leaders and the Lao people to create favorable conditions for stability, national economic growth and poverty reduction in the country.

He also promised to respect the constitution and the laws as well as to protect the legitimate interests of the Lao people.

The inauguration session held in Lao capital Vientiane also elected Phankham Viphavanh, a member of the Political Bureau of the LPRP Central Committee, as prime minister of Laos.

