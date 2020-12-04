Lao PM calls for equitable COVID-19 vaccine access

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith has underlined the need for multilateral cooperation in developing COVID-19 vaccines and providing them at an affordable price during an address to the United Nations

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith has underlined the need for multilateral cooperation in developing COVID-19 vaccines and providing them at an affordable price during an address to the United Nations.

Speaking at the Special Session of the UN General Assembly in Response to Coronavirus Disease Pandemic held online on Thursday, PM Thongloun called for the international community to support COVAX an initiative working for global equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Friday.

This is to make the COVID-19 vaccine "a global public goods," the Lao prime minister said, according to a statement from the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The premier made the comment as several companies and research bodies have announced initial success in developing COVID-19 vaccines, which are expected to become available in the near future.

The two-day special session, which ends on Friday, is being convened as the number of people infected with and dying from the virus continues to rise.

Thongloun told the session that the Lao government has imposed strict prevention and control measures, which have enabled Laos to contain the virus.

Laos has recorded just 39 COVID-19 cases with no deaths. The prime minister said the Lao government has lifted some restrictions in order to mitigate impact of the pandemic on the economy.