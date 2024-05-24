Open Menu

Laos, ADB Partner To Promote Sustainable Development

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Laos, ADB partner to promote sustainable development

Laos' Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) launched a new ADB country partnership strategy for Laos, which aims to strengthen foundations for a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient economy in the country

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Laos' Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) launched a new ADB country partnership strategy for Laos, which aims to strengthen foundations for a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient economy in the country.

The new strategy, covering the period 2024-2028, is aligned with the Lao government's five-year National Socio-economic Development Plan for 2021-2025, Lao National Radio on Friday quoted Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Phonevanh Outhavong as saying.

The partnership strategy is a key tool for the Lao government and the ADB to cooperate in accelerating Laos' development to achieve commitments, including sustainable economic growth, environmental protection, and enhancing the well-being of Lao people by 2025 and beyond, said Phonevanh.

Under the strategy, ADB will closely collaborate with the Lao government to promote sustainable public finance, enhance equitable access to services, and advance climate actions.

The strategy introduces comprehensive measures to promote sustainable public finance, leveraging a mix of concessional lending, grants, technical assistance, and knowledge products.

The efforts aim to reinforce the government's capabilities in debt management, state-owned enterprise reform, and governance of public finances, thereby ensuring the effective and accountable use of public funds.

The strategy will provide significant investment and knowledge support across key sectors such as agriculture, natural resource management, pollution and waste management, and disaster risk management.

Related Topics

Agriculture Enterprise Laos Asian Development Bank Government

Recent Stories

Pesco BOD announces significant improvement in com ..

Pesco BOD announces significant improvement in company’s financial position, p ..

12 minutes ago
 All necessary measures taken for Gwadar security: ..

All necessary measures taken for Gwadar security: DC

49 seconds ago
 COMSTECH Webinar on 'Armed Conflicts, War and Brai ..

COMSTECH Webinar on 'Armed Conflicts, War and Brain Health' held

12 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab resolves to get the country out of ..

Governor Punjab resolves to get the country out of difficulties together

8 minutes ago
 Tax reforms announced in KP budget 2024-25

Tax reforms announced in KP budget 2024-25

8 minutes ago
 119 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

119 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

8 minutes ago
Sialkot, Kazakhstan universities sign MoU

Sialkot, Kazakhstan universities sign MoU

15 minutes ago
 Atta Tarar terms economy, SIFC lifeline & redline; ..

Atta Tarar terms economy, SIFC lifeline & redline; sees great investment in days ..

15 minutes ago
 Study finds fish oil supplements may pose risks fo ..

Study finds fish oil supplements may pose risks for healthy

8 minutes ago
 Gwadar Port to boost economic growth in Balochista ..

Gwadar Port to boost economic growth in Balochistan: Buledi

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to formulate comprehensive policy ..

Balochistan govt to formulate comprehensive policy for tourism promotion

13 minutes ago
 NIH issues advisory on heatwave

NIH issues advisory on heatwave

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World