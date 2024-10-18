Open Menu

Laos Aims To Enhance Education Standards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Laos aims to enhance education standards

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Lao government will strive to improve lesson delivery, create a supportive teaching and learning environment, and enhance education standards.

In a speech to mark the Lao National Teacher's Day, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has called on teachers to shoulder more responsibility and to strive for higher professional standards, according to a report from the Lao Ministry of Education and sports on Friday.

Sonexay instructed school administrators and teachers to encourage underperforming children to retake classes, keep abreast of curriculum developments and review fundamental teaching concepts, organize and attend seminars on teaching methods, and evaluate their progress.

Teachers must learn to use modern forms of technology and sources of information, as well as take the initiative in broadening their knowledge and social skills, learn how to use and teach foreign languages, and engage in lifelong learning, so that they can better impart knowledge to their students.

Sonexay urged parents to remind their children of the value of education and encourage them to attend higher education programs.

The Lao Ministry of Education and Sports plans to formulate a national action plan aimed at improving teaching standards and resolving the problem of teacher shortages.

An event was held in Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday to mark the 30th anniversary of the Lao national teachers' day.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Sports Education Vientiane Progress Event From Government

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. A ..

PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

13 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

13 hours ago
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karac ..

Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport

13 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 Worl ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores

13 hours ago
 Suspect killed by accomplice during police encount ..

Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro

13 hours ago
 Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Ad ..

Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

13 hours ago
 Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in co ..

Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN

14 hours ago
 Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendm ..

Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui

14 hours ago

More Stories From World