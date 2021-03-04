UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Laos Becomes 44th Country To Register Russian Vaccine Sputnik V - RDIF

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:14 PM

Laos Becomes 44th Country to Register Russian Vaccine Sputnik V - RDIF

Laos has authorized Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Laos has authorized Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Thursday.

"Laos has become the 44th country in the world to register Sputnik V. The vaccine was registered under the emergency use authorization procedure," the RDIF said.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev noted that Sputnik V's inclusion in Laos' national vaccine portfolio was a "testament to the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine based on the well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors."

"We look forward to expanding our vaccine partnership with other Asian nations," he added.

The vaccine has been approved in Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, the UAE, Iran, the Republic of Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Bosnia and Herzegovina's Republika Srpska, Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Mongolia, Bahrain, Montenegro, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Gabon, San Marino, Ghana, Syria, Kyrgyzstan, Guyana, Egypt, Honduras, Guatemala, Moldova, Slovakia, Angola, the Republic of the Congo, Djibouti and Sri Lanka.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Syria Palestine Iran Sri Lanka Russia Egypt UAE Armenia Djibouti Guatemala San Marino Argentina Uzbekistan Algeria Bahrain Myanmar Bosnia And Herzegovina Bolivia Belarus Paraguay Turkmenistan Tunisia Serbia Slovakia Kazakhstan Congo Kyrgyzstan Guinea Ghana Guyana Gabon Laos Lebanon Moldova Mongolia Mexico Venezuela Hungary Honduras Angola Asia

Recent Stories

Seminar on environmental hazard held at Shah Abdul ..

31 seconds ago

Ghana court dismisses opposition's election challe ..

33 seconds ago

KP CS inspects facilities at rehabilitation center ..

34 seconds ago

Israel, Denmark, Austria to Create Joint COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

S.Africa excess deaths nearly triple official viru ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine Prime Minister warns of new lockdown as vi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.