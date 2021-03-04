Laos Becomes 44th Country to Register Russian Vaccine Sputnik V - RDIF

Laos has authorized Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Laos has authorized Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Thursday.

"Laos has become the 44th country in the world to register Sputnik V. The vaccine was registered under the emergency use authorization procedure," the RDIF said.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev noted that Sputnik V's inclusion in Laos' national vaccine portfolio was a "testament to the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine based on the well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors."

"We look forward to expanding our vaccine partnership with other Asian nations," he added.

The vaccine has been approved in Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, the UAE, Iran, the Republic of Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Bosnia and Herzegovina's Republika Srpska, Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Mongolia, Bahrain, Montenegro, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Gabon, San Marino, Ghana, Syria, Kyrgyzstan, Guyana, Egypt, Honduras, Guatemala, Moldova, Slovakia, Angola, the Republic of the Congo, Djibouti and Sri Lanka.