Laos Confirms 1st Community Case Of Omicron Variant

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 04:02 PM

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Laos has confirmed a total of 27 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, including the first local transmission and 26 imported cases, since the beginning of 2022, the National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on Wednesday.

Sisavath Soutthaniraxay, deputy director-general of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Lao Ministry of Health, told reporters that 26 cases of the Omicron variant were detected among arrivals from abroad, while the first local transmission was found in Bolikhamxay province.

A 60-year-old woman tested positive for the virus at a provincial hospital where her results showed the presence of the Omicron strain.

She did not have a travel history, and health officials are currently undertaking contact tracing procedures.

Sisavath said that although the number of daily cases and deaths was trending downward, people must remain vigilant and continue to take precautions.

COVID-19 prevention measures remain in place in Laos, and residents are expected to continue wearing a face mask, using hand gel, and practicing social distancing.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laos reached 141,694 with 616 deaths.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24, 2020.

