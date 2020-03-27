Laos Confirms 3 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 6 - Health Ministry

The Southeast Asian country of Laos has registered three new cases of the coronavirus disease, taking the total number to six, the country's Health Ministry said Friday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The Southeast Asian country of Laos has registered three new cases of the coronavirus disease, taking the total number to six, the country's Health Ministry said Friday.

"Today, March 27, 2020, three new cases of coronavirus were registered. The total number of cases since the beginning of the epidemic is now 6 people," the ministry said.

Two of the patients are middle-aged men who drive tourist transport in the city of Luang Prabang for a living. The third is a 41-year-old man from the Champasak province, which borders Thailand and Cambodia, according to the ministry.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Laos received several thousand citizens who worked in Thailand and who were let out from one border crossing between the two countries as an exception, given that Thailand has closed its borders amid the coronavirus pandemic.