UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Laos Discussing Cooperation On COVID-19 Vaccine With Russia - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 01:30 PM

Laos Discussing Cooperation on COVID-19 Vaccine With Russia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Laos highly values Russia's efforts to develop the COVID-19 vaccine and is discussing possible cooperation in this area, Lao Ambassador to Russia Shiviengphet Phetvorasack told Sputnik in an interview.

"Our country highly appreciates Russia's great achievement in the development of this vaccine. Currently, the Lao Ministry of Health and the Russian Embassy in Laos are discussing cooperation in this area. I hope that Lao companies and entrepreneurs are ready to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine," Phetvorasack said.

The ambassador noted that as the epidemic situation was worsening, "countries around the world needed Russia's help and support.

"

"Laos is also ready to discuss this issue [vaccine supply] with relevant Russian authorities. We hope that Russia will continue to develop vaccines and speed up this process to assist on our planet," the ambassador said.

Russia registered its pioneer coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, in August. It is currently undergoing the third stage of clinical trials. Another vaccine, EpiVacCorona, is expected to be registered by October 15.

Related Topics

World Russia Laos August October Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lahore Motorway gang-rape case: Main suspect dodge ..

51 seconds ago

UVAS, FJMUink MoUto promote academic, research coo ..

16 minutes ago

Laos, Russia Yet to Fully Unlock Trade Potential, ..

4 minutes ago

PGF taking concrete steps for gymnastics in Pakist ..

4 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Says to Retaliate to Armenian Shelling ..

10 minutes ago

Laos Seeks Russian Investment in Hydroelectricity, ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.