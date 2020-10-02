Laos Discussing Cooperation on COVID-19 Vaccine With Russia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Laos highly values Russia's efforts to develop the COVID-19 vaccine and is discussing possible cooperation in this area, Lao Ambassador to Russia Shiviengphet Phetvorasack told Sputnik in an interview.

"Our country highly appreciates Russia's great achievement in the development of this vaccine. Currently, the Lao Ministry of Health and the Russian Embassy in Laos are discussing cooperation in this area. I hope that Lao companies and entrepreneurs are ready to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine," Phetvorasack said.

The ambassador noted that as the epidemic situation was worsening, "countries around the world needed Russia's help and support.

"Laos is also ready to discuss this issue [vaccine supply] with relevant Russian authorities. We hope that Russia will continue to develop vaccines and speed up this process to assist on our planet," the ambassador said.

Russia registered its pioneer coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, in August. It is currently undergoing the third stage of clinical trials. Another vaccine, EpiVacCorona, is expected to be registered by October 15.