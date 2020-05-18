UrduPoint.com
Laos Eases COVID-19 Lockdown By Opening Schools, Resuming Domestic Travel

Laos Eases COVID-19 Lockdown by Opening Schools, Resuming Domestic Travel

Laos reopened its schools on Monday and resumed interregional travel after nearly two months of the COVID-19 lockdown, the government said

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020)

Laos has confirmed a total of 19 cases, 14 of which have made a full recovery, while five others are still hospitalized. The country, in lockdown since April 1, has had no new cases for 36 days straight.

Schools will be open for classes and exams at Primary, lower and upper secondary levels. All other students will continue taking their classes remotely.

Trading and service businesses, including restaurants, shops, and beauty salons, have been permitted to resume their work.

Various types of transport services between the regions have resumed activity as well.

The authorities have also announced that foreign citizens can now return to their home countries provided their own lockdown regimes allowing that. At the same time, the country will remain closed to entry for everyone, except citizens returning from abroad, foreign diplomats, and international shipping crews.

On June 1, the government will either soften the restrictions further or strengthen them once again depending on the epidemiological situation.

