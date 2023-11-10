Open Menu

Laos Faces Challenges In Regulation Of Mining Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2023 | 12:30 PM

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) -- Development of administrative mechanisms, management, monitoring and law enforcement with regard to mining operations are experiencing challenges in Laos.

Lao national tv on Thursday quoted Lao Minister of Energy and Mines Phoxay Sayasone as saying that the main challenge encountered relates to staff shortages within the ministry, while the number of new projects authorized as well as advanced level scholarships in essential subjects are also limited.

Training plans need updated priorities and focus, while the decentralization of management and local empowerment must be enhanced, and inspection, monitoring and evaluation must be improved to quickly prevent problems, together with the empowerment of local communities, he added.

Meanwhile, the Lao government is revising decrees and other legislations on the regulation of mining operations to make them more effective.

Decrees relating to fines and measures to be taken against violators in the mining sector, and a decree on rare minerals, will be completed by 2024 and 34 new pieces of legislation will be enacted.

