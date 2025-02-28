Open Menu

Laos Focuses On Improving Teacher Quality In Remote Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Laos focuses on improving teacher quality in remote areas

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Laos is taking steps to improve teaching quality and enhance education in remote areas of the country, Lao National Radio reported on Friday.

The Lao government, in collaboration with development partners, is working to modernize nine teacher training centers across the country in a bid to provide better education and improve the skills of teachers, said the report.

By enhancing teacher capabilities, the project is expected to play a key role in raising educational standards in Laos.

The project to enhance teacher training centers will support the Lao Ministry of Education and sports in improving the country's educational infrastructure, contributing to the long-term development of Laos' education system, the report added.

