Laos Grateful to Russia for Help in Combating COVID-19 Pandemic - Foreign Minister

VIENTIANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Laos is deeply grateful to Russia for its help in combating the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), Laotian Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith said Wednesday in Vientiane at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"All countries of the world, including Laos, have faced the outbreak of COVID-19. In this context, I want to express my deep gratitude of the Lao people and the government of Laos for the continued support from Russia: for the provision of medical equipment and medicines, including vaccines against coronavirus infection, necessary for us to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in our country," Kommasith said.