Laos Moves To Further Boost Gender Equality
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM
VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Lao government is providing more support for poverty eradication and strengthening institutions to achieve gender equality through financing.
The Lao government reiterated its desire to fulfill Sustainable Development Goals so that women and girls are not left behind, according to a report released by the Lao Women's Union on Friday.
The Lao government has worked hard to advance the national plan of action by allocating an adequate budget to promote gender equality, setting up poverty reduction funds, and offering low-interest rate loans and other financial services and advices for female entrepreneurs.
The Lao government has prioritized the advancement of women, ending gender-based violence, women's participation in politics and policymaking bodies, inclusive social and economic development, strengthening women's entrepreneurial skills and their leading role in small- and medium-sized enterprises, among others, according to the report.
