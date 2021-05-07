Laos plans to assist poor families during COVID-19

The Lao government is considering to assist poor families or vulnerable individuals who have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis

VIENTIANE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) --:The Lao government is considering to assist poor families or vulnerable individuals who have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Lao authorities have begun collecting data on poor families who have been affected by the pandemic across the country, according to a notice issued by the Lao Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare on Thursday.

The notice said laborers without social insurance coverage and the poorest individuals affected by the COVID-19 crisis will be targeted for data collection.

The government will then use this data to decide upon an assistance policy for those affected.

Laos is under a lockdown until May 20 to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 as the country experiences its second wave.

The Lao government and local authorities have imposed travel restrictions and banned people from leaving their homes unless necessary.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laos is 1,205, with 1,083 people undergoing treatment in hospitals.