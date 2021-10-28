UrduPoint.com

Laos Police Net 55 Million Meth Pills In Asia's Biggest Drug Bust: UN Official

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 03:25 PM

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Laotian police have netted Asia's biggest-ever single seizure of illegal drugs, finding 55 million methamphetamine pills in the back of a beer truck, a United Nations official confirmed Thursday.

"The 55.6 million meth tablets and 1,537 kg of crystal meth reported by Laos late yesterday is a record for a single seizure in the region," UN Office of Drugs and Crime regional representative Jeremy Douglas told AFP.

