UrduPoint.com

Laos Prepares For Transition To Exit Least Developed Country Status In 2026: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 01:12 PM

Laos prepares for transition to exit least developed country status in 2026: official

The Lao government has called for all sectors and stakeholders to prepare for a smooth transition in plans to graduate from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status in 2026

VIENTIANE, Nov. 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:The Lao government has called for all sectors and stakeholders to prepare for a smooth transition in plans to graduate from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status in 2026.

Addressing a virtual meeting on Thursday, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune stressed the importance of developing a smooth transition strategy to prepare for Laos' graduation from LDC status, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Friday.

The meeting was a follow-up to the triennial review by the Committee for Development Policy earlier this year, which resulted in the recommendation that Laos be granted an extended five-year preparatory period, setting the official anticipated graduation for 2026.

The challenging circumstances of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its multi-dimensional impacts have threatened to revert hard-earned progress on socio-economic development over the last decades. This has further increased Laos' vulnerability, something that may make the ambition extra challenging to achieve.

Related Topics

Threatened Vientiane Progress Laos May All From Government

Recent Stories

Three Migrants Missing Off French Coast in English ..

Three Migrants Missing Off French Coast in English Channel - Maritime Security

4 minutes ago
 Poverty to reduce by 2% in current year: Senate in ..

Poverty to reduce by 2% in current year: Senate informed

4 minutes ago
 Debt to GDP ratio decreases by 4% despite COVID-19 ..

Debt to GDP ratio decreases by 4% despite COVID-19 implications: Senate told

11 minutes ago
 Belarus' Military Tried to Expel 35 Illegal Immigr ..

Belarus' Military Tried to Expel 35 Illegal Immigrants Into Poland by Force- Pol ..

11 minutes ago
 “We did not lose, we learned,”: Shaheen Afridi ..

“We did not lose, we learned,”: Shaheen Afridi reacts after losing semi-fina ..

29 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Stresses Disproportionate Measures Again ..

Zelenskyy Stresses Disproportionate Measures Against Saakashvili Unacceptable - ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.