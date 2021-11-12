Laos prepares for transition to exit least developed country status in 2026: official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENTIANE, Nov. 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:The Lao government has called for all sectors and stakeholders to prepare for a smooth transition in plans to graduate from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status in 2026.

Addressing a virtual meeting on Thursday, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune stressed the importance of developing a smooth transition strategy to prepare for Laos' graduation from LDC status, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Friday.

The meeting was a follow-up to the triennial review by the Committee for Development Policy earlier this year, which resulted in the recommendation that Laos be granted an extended five-year preparatory period, setting the official anticipated graduation for 2026.

The challenging circumstances of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its multi-dimensional impacts have threatened to revert hard-earned progress on socio-economic development over the last decades. This has further increased Laos' vulnerability, something that may make the ambition extra challenging to achieve.