VIENTIANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Laotian Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh on Wednesday invited Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to visit the Southeast Asian country "at any time convenient for him."

The Laotian politician extended the invitation during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is currently on a visit to Vientiane.

"I would like to extend to the head of the [Russian] government, Mikhail Mishustin, an invitation to pay a visit to Laos at any time convenient for him," Viphavanh said.

Laos attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations with Russia, the prime minister noted.

The Russian diplomat, in turn, congratulated Viphavanh on his appointment as prime minister in March.

"The head of the Russian government, Mikhail Mishustin, asked me to convey to you the warmest greetings, wishes for success and stressed his readiness to work with you for the benefit of developing our strategic partnership," Lavrov said.

The top diplomat also expressed hope that the Laotian prime minister's deep knowledge of Russian language and culture and his education in the Soviet Union would help to deepen bilateral ties.