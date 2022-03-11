Laos records 108 deaths from road accidents in Februar

UrduPoint.com

A total of 108 people were killed and 1,071 injured in road accidents across Laos in February, according to the latest report issued by the traffic police department under the Lao Ministry of Public Security

According to the report, there were 649 road accidents across the country during February, with 108 people killed, 1,071 injured and 1,237 vehicles damaged.

The number of road accidents across the country increased in February compared to the statistics for January, according to the report.

The major causes of road accidents in Laos are speeding, drunk driving, drivers' suddenly changing direction, and general violation of traffic regulations

