Laos records 89 new cases of dengue fever

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lao Ministry of Health on Monday reported 89 new cases of dengue fever, bringing the total number of infections to 7,120 with 12 deaths recorded.

The highest number of dengue patients were reported in the Lao capital Vientiane with 1,626, while 824 cases were recorded in Bolikhamxay province, and 697 cases in Bokeo province, the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The 12 deaths included four in Lao capital Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay and Khammuan, and one each in Xayaboury, Xieng Khuang, Savannakhet, and Phongsaly.

Lao health authorities urged people countrywide to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of dengue fever.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue is one of the fastest emerging infections and is currently the most rapidly spreading mosquito-borne viral disease known, with Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidence. The number of cases in the Western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.