Laos Registers 1st Death From COVID-19 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:18 PM

The Laotian coronavirus response center has registered the country's first death from the virus, media reported

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The Laotian coronavirus response center has registered the country's first death from the virus, media reported.

The victim was a 53-year-old Vietnamese woman, who worked at a karaoke club in the capital of Vientiane and had underlying diseases, including diabetes, the Vientiane Times newspaper reported.

The fatality was recorded on Sunday amid a rapid surge in the number of infections since the Lao New Year holiday in mid-April.

So far, the country has confirmed 1,302 cases. In a bid to curb the virus, the authorities extended last week a nationwide lockdown until May 20.

