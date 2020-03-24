Laos Registers First Two Coronavirus Cases - Health Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Laos has recorded first two coronavirus cases on its soil, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center said on Tuesday.

"The infection was confirmed in two individuals out of 131 people tested for the coronavirus yesterday," the center's spokesman said at a briefing, broadcast by Vientiane Times.

One patient is a 36-year-old Laotian woman who works as a guide for European tourists.

She has recently returned from a tour trip to Cambodia.

The other infected individual is a 26-year-old Laotian, an employee of Lao Plaza Hotel in Vientiane, who has recently attended a hospitality conference in the Thai capital of Bangkok.

According to the spokesman, both patients were transferred to the infection department of the Lao-Soviet Friendship Hospital in the late hours of Monday from strict quarantine, under which they had been put after exhibiting respiratory symptoms.