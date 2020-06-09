UrduPoint.com
Laos Reports 35 New Cases Of Dengue Fever, 1 More Death

Tue 09th June 2020

Laos reported 35 new confirmed cases of dengue fever and one more death from the disease

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Laos reported 35 new confirmed cases of dengue fever and one more death from the disease.

The highest number of dengue patients were reported in Lao capital Vientiane at 391, while 235 cases were reported in Vientiane province, and 231 cases were reported in Attapeu province.

As of Monday, 1,676 people had been diagnosed with dengue fever and five deaths were recorded, Lao news Agency (KPL) reported on Tuesday.

The deaths included two in Lao capital Vientiane and one each in Xayaboury, Khammuan and Luang Namtha province.

Lao health authorities urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of dengue fever.

Meanwhile, improvement of the diagnosis and treatment of dengue at hospitals and dispensaries is necessary to prevent unavoidable deaths.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue fever is one of the fastest emerging infections and is currently the most rapidly spreading viral disease known, with Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidence. The number of cases in the Western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.

