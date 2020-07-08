UrduPoint.com
Laos Reports 54 New Cases Of Dengue Fever, 1 More Death

Umer Jamshaid 59 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:25 PM

Lao Ministry of Health reported 54 new confirmed cases of dengue fever and one new death from the disease

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Lao Ministry of Health reported 54 new confirmed cases of dengue fever and one new death from the disease.

As of Tuesday, 2,618 people had been diagnosed with dengue fever and eight deaths were recorded, Center of Information and education for Health under Lao Ministry of Health reported in its press release on Wednesday.

The highest number of dengue patients were reported in Lao capital Vientiane at 606, while 331 cases were reported in Bolikhamxay province, and 321 cases were reported in Vientiane province.

The eight deaths included three in Lao capital Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay, and one each in Khammuan, Xayaboury and Xieng Khuang province.

Lao health authorities urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of dengue fever.

Lao Ministry of Health will continue to work closely with central and provincial health departments to follow up on trends in dengue transmission and encourage the clearing of mosquito breeding sites.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue fever is one of the fastest emerging infections and is currently the most rapidly spreading viral disease known, with Thailand, Laos, The Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidences. The number of cases in the Western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.

