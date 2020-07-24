UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Laos Reports First Coronavirus Case In 102 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Laos Reports First Coronavirus Case in 102 Days

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Laos' 102-day streak of zero new coronavirus cases has been broken after a foreigner tested positive for the virus while in the mandatory quarantine, the Health Ministry said Friday.

The South Korean employee of a company building hydropower dams in Laos came to the country on July 18 after visiting South Korea.

He was put in quarantine on arrival, together with other passengers from his flight, and was moved to an infection ward after his test came back positive. He has showed no symptoms.

This brings the overall number of coronavirus cases in the Southeast Asian country up to 20. Nineteen other patients have already recovered.

Separately, Vietnam has reported the first coronavirus case in 99 days. More than 50 people have reportedly been quarantined after coming in contact with the 57-year-old man, who lives in the coastal city of Da Nang.

Related Topics

Company Man Da Nang South Korea North Korea Laos Vietnam July From Asia Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

1 hour ago

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

2 hours ago

Iranian-Afghan Joint Committee Convenes to Discuss ..

2 minutes ago

Moldovan President to Meet With Breakaway Transnis ..

2 minutes ago

FIA submits report in Supreme Court regarding fore ..

2 minutes ago

UN Refugee Agency Urges Poland to Provide Access f ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.