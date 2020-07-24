Laos Reports First Coronavirus Case in 102 Days

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Laos' 102-day streak of zero new coronavirus cases has been broken after a foreigner tested positive for the virus while in the mandatory quarantine, the Health Ministry said Friday.

The South Korean employee of a company building hydropower dams in Laos came to the country on July 18 after visiting South Korea.

He was put in quarantine on arrival, together with other passengers from his flight, and was moved to an infection ward after his test came back positive. He has showed no symptoms.

This brings the overall number of coronavirus cases in the Southeast Asian country up to 20. Nineteen other patients have already recovered.

Separately, Vietnam has reported the first coronavirus case in 99 days. More than 50 people have reportedly been quarantined after coming in contact with the 57-year-old man, who lives in the coastal city of Da Nang.