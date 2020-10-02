UrduPoint.com
Laos-Russia Drills Delayed Until 2021 Due To Pandemic, No Dates Set Yet - Ambassador

Fri 02nd October 2020 | 01:30 PM

Laos-Russia Drills Delayed Until 2021 Due to Pandemic, No Dates Set Yet - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Lao-Russian joint military exercise, dubbed Laros, initially scheduled for this fall, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lao Ambassador to Russia Shiviengphet Phetvorasack told Sputnik in an interview.

"As for the joint military exercise Laros in Russia, scheduled for autumn, it has already been postponed to 2021. It was not possible to conduct it [this year] due to the spreading pandemic. So far, we have no information about the date of the exercise and the number of participants from Laos. Both sides intend to further develop close cooperation through the defense ministries of the two countries," he said.

The Laros drills were held for the first time in Laos in December 2019.

