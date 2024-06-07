Laos strives to reduce anemia in mothers, children

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Laos' Ministry of Health plans to reduce anemia in mothers and children in the Southeast Asian country as well as the death rate among the target groups.

Representatives from Lao health authorities convened in Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday, discussing the results of a survey with non-invasive anemia screening using cutting-edge technology in pregnant women and children, Lao Public Security tv reported on Friday.

Anemia is a severe health issue in the world, especially in children, youth, reproductive women, pregnant women and postnatal women.

In 2019, Lao authorities found that 47 percent of pregnant women were positive for anemia while the percentage for non-pregnant women stood at 39.2 percent, reproductive women at 19 percent, and children at 43 percent, according to the report.

Realizing the need to address anemia in pregnant women and children, the Lao Ministry of Health has launched a cooperation program involving the Lao University of Health Sciences and hospitals to conduct anemia screening in target groups using cutting-edge technology.