Laos Tests Over 60,000 People For COVID-19 Since January

Laos has conducted 60,565 tests for the COVID-19 pandemic since January, with 23 of them being positive, according to the Ministry of Health

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Laos has conducted 60,565 tests for the COVID-19 pandemic since January, with 23 of them being positive, according to the Ministry of Health.

Laos has been carrying out tests on a daily basis to detect COVID-19 infections since January, completing 60,565 in total so far, according to a report from the ministry on Monday.

Among the people tested, 23 have been confirmed to be infected with the virus and 22 of the patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

On Sunday, a total of 1,256 people entered Laos through international border checkpoint.

According to the National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, it has been monitoring 2,475 people at 35 accommodation centers across the country.

The Lao government has warned people countrywide not to neglect containment and preventive measures.

Laos announced its first two COVID-19 cases on March 24.

