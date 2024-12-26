Laos, Thailand Pledge Joint Efforts To Combat Drugs
Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The governments of Laos and Thailand will collaborate more closely in joint efforts to combat drugs and address the drug problem along their border areas.
Representatives from the governments of the two countries gathered in Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday for the 20th Lao-Thai ministerial meeting on drug control cooperation, according to a report from the Lao Ministry of Public Security.
The meeting reviewed the development of mechanisms and channels for coordination, information sharing, joint intelligence, investigations, and the suppression of narcotics at the central, provincial, and local levels, aiming to make these efforts more effective.
The meeting discussed ways to expand cooperation to improve the effectiveness of investigations, disrupt financial networks, and curb the drug trade through legal frameworks.
The Lao and Thai delegations also vowed to reinforce cooperation mechanisms between bordering provinces and drug control coordination offices in border areas and create neighboring drug-free villages along the Lao-Thai border.
Joint cooperation in drug testing and research was also advised, alongside the sharing of information about the treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts, both at the community level and at treatment and rehabilitation centers.
A greater effort will be made to counter the harmful effects of drugs among various target groups, as well as provide operational support, materials, equipment, and other resources.
