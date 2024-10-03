Open Menu

Laos To Enhance Economic Governance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Laos to enhance economic governance

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Laos' Ministry of Industry and Commerce and development partners will strengthen cooperation to enhance economic governance in the public and private sectors.

To spur development in this field, a meeting to discuss a project titled "Strengthening Provincial Economic Governance, Building on Provincial Facilitation in Investment and Trade Initiative", took place in Vientiane, according to the ministry's report on Thursday.

The project focused on three main activities, including a survey of businesses both public and private, writing a report from the survey results and translating the results of the study, and strengthening staff and local organizations related to the facilitation of trade and investment.

