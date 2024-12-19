Laos to promote seed industry

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Representatives from Laos' Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and development partners have discussed a draft for seed policy.

The meeting, held in the Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday, aimed to present the draft so that the participants could add their opinions and ensure it was sufficiently comprehensive.

The policy will be used in future seed development, according to the ministry.