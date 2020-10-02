Laos Values Participation in Russian-Led Army Games, Seeks to Boost Engagement - Diplomat

Laos values its participation in the International Army Games, organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, and wants to further expand its involvement in this event, Lao Ambassador to Russia Shiviengphet Phetvorasack told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Laos values its participation in the International Army Games, organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, and wants to further expand its involvement in this event, Lao Ambassador to Russia Shiviengphet Phetvorasack told Sputnik in an interview.

"Undoubtedly, we highly appreciate the experience gained from participating in this important event.

Lao tank soldiers were very impressed with the International Army Games in Russia. Lao is ready to expand its participation in this event because Russia is our close friend and strategic partner and has a great potential in the defense industry field and experience in defense capabilities," the diplomat said.

This year's Army Games lasted from August 23 to September 5. Six competitions were held in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Uzbekistan, and 24 others in Russia. As many as 250 teams took part in the games, amounting to about 5,000 people in total.