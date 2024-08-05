Laos, Vietnam join hands to protect forest

Laos and Vietnam agreed to work together to promote forest management and protection, natural resource conservation, and forest produce management along the shared borderline

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Laos and Vietnam agreed to work together to promote forest management and protection, natural resource conservation, and forest produce management along the shared borderline.

Laos and Vietnam will increase the sharing of information, knowledge, and experience to prevent and control illegal deforestation, natural resource exploitation, hunting, and timber and forest produce trade and transportation, Lao National Radio reported on Monday.

They will also work together to prevent deforestation as well as forestland encroachment in border areas.

Both sides will actively assist each other, propose cooperation projects and plan to seek support from international organizations, and collaborate in monitoring, conserving, and recovering wild animal species in danger of extinction.

The two sides will also organize meetings on a rotational basis to share experiences, review cooperation results, and consider aligning the cooperation deal with reality, thereby helping strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.