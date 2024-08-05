Laos, Vietnam Join Hands To Protect Forest
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Laos and Vietnam agreed to work together to promote forest management and protection, natural resource conservation, and forest produce management along the shared borderline
VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Laos and Vietnam agreed to work together to promote forest management and protection, natural resource conservation, and forest produce management along the shared borderline.
Laos and Vietnam will increase the sharing of information, knowledge, and experience to prevent and control illegal deforestation, natural resource exploitation, hunting, and timber and forest produce trade and transportation, Lao National Radio reported on Monday.
They will also work together to prevent deforestation as well as forestland encroachment in border areas.
Both sides will actively assist each other, propose cooperation projects and plan to seek support from international organizations, and collaborate in monitoring, conserving, and recovering wild animal species in danger of extinction.
The two sides will also organize meetings on a rotational basis to share experiences, review cooperation results, and consider aligning the cooperation deal with reality, thereby helping strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From World
-
Spain make Olympic walking history with relay gold5 minutes ago
-
Cyprus 'ready to help' UK police on far-right agitator26 minutes ago
-
Hudson-Smith bids to end 100-year wait as Korda tees off at Olympics35 minutes ago
-
Thai constitutional court bans popular politician, dissolves party35 minutes ago
-
Two dead, several injured in German hotel collapse45 minutes ago
-
China launches air, sea patrols near flashpoint reef as US holds joint drills45 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's contentious Rajapaksa scion enters presidential race55 minutes ago
-
Five challenges facing Bangladesh's caretaker government55 minutes ago
-
Africa mpox resurgence fuels alarm1 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - collated1 hour ago
-
One dead, several buried in German hotel collapse1 hour ago
-
Spain make Olympic walking history with relay gold1 hour ago