Lapid Calls Resumption Of Saudi-Iranian Relations Israel's Policy Failure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2023 | 01:40 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Friday that the resumption of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh was a failure of the Israeli government's foreign policy, as it deprived Israel of its regional defense barrier from the alleged Iranian threat.

Earlier in the day, Iran and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement mediated by China to resume relations broken off in 2016, as well as open embassies and representative offices within two months.

"The agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran reflects the complete and dangerous failure of the Israeli government's foreign policy," Lapid said, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

The Israeli opposition leader reportedly added that the deal stripped Israel of its regional defensive wall against the Iranian threat.

In February, the new Israeli government intensified talks with Saudi Arabia on strengthening military and intelligence links, citing a threat allegedly posed by Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in particular, said then that the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia would "launch a historic change in Israel's position in the middle East," while linking this goal to deterring Iran's nuclear program. He also stated that "the Arab world recognizes the primacy of the Iranian threat," which had allegedly moved many Arab countries closer to Israel.

