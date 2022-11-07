UrduPoint.com

Lapid Says His Yesh Atid Party To 'Fight In Opposition'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Lapid Says His Yesh Atid Party to 'Fight in Opposition'

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) The Yesh Atid party will not be part of the new governmental coalition in Israel, but will fight for its interests in opposition, the leader of the party, Israel's outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid said.

"I'm not going to waste my life hating the one who won... There is no scenario or situation in which we will enter the new government. We will fight in opposition for the worldview and values - ours and that of the vast part of society that voted for us. We'll fight until we're back in power," Lapid said on Sunday.

He added that his party will support the new government if it does "something good for Israeli citizens."

Earlier on Sunday, Lapid called opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and congratulated him on his victory in the elections, instructing him to prepare for the transfer of power.

"I wish Netanyahu success in the name of the people of Israel and the State of Israel," Lapid's office quoted him as saying on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Israel held its fifth early parliamentary election in three years. The Likud party headed by ex-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won most of the votes and Netanyahu's right-wing bloc secured 64 seats in the 120-seat Knesset - a confident majority. The centrist bloc of his opponents, headed by the current prime minister, the leader of the Yesh Atid party, Yair Lapid, won 51 seats.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Israel Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

13 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

14 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

18 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

18 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

23 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.