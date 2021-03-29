UrduPoint.com
Laporte 'confident' France Tour To Australia Will Go Ahead

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The president of the French Rugby Federation Bernard Laporte told AFP on Monday that he was "confident" that France's tour to Australia in July would go ahead as planned, stressing that "there is no Plan B".

Fabien Galthie's team, who finished second in the recently-completed Six Nations, are due to face the Wallabies in three Tests, scheduled for July 3, 10 and 17.

"I'm confident," Laporte told AFP. Today, the tour is scheduled. The Australians need revenue too, like us.

"We hope to go there as well because this France team has yet to play in the southern hemisphere. We can't wait to go." Australian borders are currently virtually closed to travellers from abroad although exceptions were made for the Australian Open tennis last month when players, their teams and journalists were forced to quarantine for a fortnight before the competition.

"The question today is 'do we have to arrive 14 days before?'," said Laporte.

"If that's it, we need a different organization than the one planned.

"The final of the Top 14 is a week before the first match (in Australia) so the finalists could not play in it.

"There is no plan B for the moment.

"We have time and we could make friendly matches with northern hemisphere nations, knowing that some would be under strength since their best players would be with the British and Irish Lions."

