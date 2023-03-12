UrduPoint.com

Large Anti-Government Rally Against Rising Prices In Moldova Starts In Chisinau

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Large Anti-Government Rally Against Rising Prices in Moldova Starts in Chisinau

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Supporters and members of Moldova's opposition party Sor took to the streets of Chisinau on Sunday to protest rising prices and electricity bills, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The demonstrators started marching along Chisinau's main artery, Stephen the Great Boulevard, with Sor lawmakers and civil activists heading the procession. They could be seen carrying banners that read "Shame," "Freeze rising prices," "We want a decent life" and "President Maia Sandu should resign," the correspondent reported.

The march is part of the Movement for the People's protest action. The demonstrators are calling on the government to pay for their winter heating and electricity bills and demanding the resignation of the country's leadership.

According to the organizers, people from across all of the country have arrived for the march, but some were stopped by police on the outskirts of Chisinau. Earlier reports said that local police were stopping buses carrying protesters on highways leading to Moldova's capital.

On Saturday, Moldovan President Maia Sandu made an appeal to citizens, calling on the organizers and participants of the Sunday riot to comply with the requirements of the law and prevent actions that could pose danger to people, as well as to the country's security.

Last month, Sandu said that certain foreign forces were preparing to change the constitutional order in the country with the participation of Moldova's opposition, including the Sor party. Sandu called on the parliament to expand the powers of Moldovan law enforcement agencies at the legislative level, citing alleged attempts to destabilize the situation in the country. Sor denied all the allegations.

Moldova is experiencing an energy crisis due to disrupted supplies and rising prices, with the gas price increasing almost seven times and the electricity price four times in 2022. Last fall, the republic faced a record level of inflation, which affected many sectors of the economy.

Polls show that 70% of Moldovans have a critical assessment of the government's performance, while 60% doubt that the ruling Action and Solidarity party can survive until the next legislative elections, due by summer 2025.

Related Topics

Protest Police Electricity Energy Crisis Parliament Chisinau Price Moldova March Gas Sunday All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

7 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.