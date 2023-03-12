Large Anti-Government Rally Against Rising Prices in Moldova Starts in Chisinau

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Supporters and members of Moldova's opposition party Sor took to the streets of Chisinau on Sunday to protest rising prices and electricity bills, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The demonstrators started marching along Chisinau's main artery, Stephen the Great Boulevard, with Sor lawmakers and civil activists heading the procession. They could be seen carrying banners that read "Shame," "Freeze rising prices," "We want a decent life" and "President Maia Sandu should resign," the correspondent reported.

The march is part of the Movement for the People's protest action. The demonstrators are calling on the government to pay for their winter heating and electricity bills and demanding the resignation of the country's leadership.

According to the organizers, people from across all of the country have arrived for the march, but some were stopped by police on the outskirts of Chisinau. Earlier reports said that local police were stopping buses carrying protesters on highways leading to Moldova's capital.

On Saturday, Moldovan President Maia Sandu made an appeal to citizens, calling on the organizers and participants of the Sunday riot to comply with the requirements of the law and prevent actions that could pose danger to people, as well as to the country's security.

Last month, Sandu said that certain foreign forces were preparing to change the constitutional order in the country with the participation of Moldova's opposition, including the Sor party. Sandu called on the parliament to expand the powers of Moldovan law enforcement agencies at the legislative level, citing alleged attempts to destabilize the situation in the country. Sor denied all the allegations.

Moldova is experiencing an energy crisis due to disrupted supplies and rising prices, with the gas price increasing almost seven times and the electricity price four times in 2022. Last fall, the republic faced a record level of inflation, which affected many sectors of the economy.

Polls show that 70% of Moldovans have a critical assessment of the government's performance, while 60% doubt that the ruling Action and Solidarity party can survive until the next legislative elections, due by summer 2025.